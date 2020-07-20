The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,243.91 points, up 29.78 points, or 0.93 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,303.80 points, up 188.86 points, or 1.44 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,019.60 points, down 69.57 points, or 0.28 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,002.70 points, down 30.90 points, or 0.51 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 22,773.00 points, up 76.58 points, or 0.34 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 2,618.01 points, down 0.47 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,209.59 points, up 8.40 points, or 0.38 percent. Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

Advertisements