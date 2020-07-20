The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index opened at 3,224.29 points, down 0.44 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 26,660.29 points, down 11.66 points, or 0.04 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 10,526.02 points, up 22.83 points, or 0.22 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index opened at 12,903.50 points, down 16.11 points, or 0.12 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index opened at 6,290.30 points, up 0.00 points, or 0.00 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 opened at 5,058.48 points, down 10.94 points, or 0.22 percent.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,314.15 points, up 100.02 points, or 3.11 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,448.85 points, up 333.91 points, or 2.55 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 25,057.99 points, down 31.18 points, or 0.12 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 6,001.60 points, down 32.00 points, or 0.53 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 22,717.48 points, up 21.06 points, or 0.09 percent.

The Straits Times Index closed at 2,616.30 points, down 2.18 points, or 0.08 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,198.20 points, down 2.99 points, or 0.14 percent. Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

