The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,315.18 points, down 5.71 points, or 0.17 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,507.35 points, down 28.82 points, or 0.21 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,575.25 points, down 60.41 points, or 0.24 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,086.50 points, down 69.80 points, or 1.13 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 22,794.50 points, down 89.72 points, or 0.39 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 2,622.02 points, down 7.43 points, or 0.28 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,228.20 points, down 0.63 points, or 0.03 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,257.30 points, up 5.46 points, or 0.17 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,840.40 points, up 159.53 points, or 0.60 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 10,680.36 points, down 86.73 points, or 0.81 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 13,171.83 points, up 124.91 points, or 0.96 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 6,269.73 points, up 8.21 points, or 0.13 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 5,104.28 points, up 11.10 points, or 0.22 percent. Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

