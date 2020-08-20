The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,385.96 points, down 22.17 points, or 0.65 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,387.82 points, down 93.03 points, or 0.69 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,055.35 points, down 123.56 points, or 0.49 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,107.50 points, down 60.10 points, or 0.97 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 23,002.00 points, down 108.61 points, or 0.47 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 2,537.11 points, down 23.93 points, or 0.93 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,339.91 points, down 20.63 points, or 0.87 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,374.85 points, down 14.93 points, or 0.44 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,692.88 points, down 85.19 points, or 0.31 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,146.46 points, down 64.38 points, or 0.57 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 12,977.33 points, up 95.57 points, or 0.74 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 6,111.98 points, up 35.36 points, or 0.58 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 4,977.23 points, up 39.17 points, or 0.79 percent.