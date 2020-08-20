The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index opened at 3,360.48 points, down 14.37 points, or 0.43 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 27,622.68 points, down 70.20 points, or 0.25 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 11,096.40 points, down 50.06 points, or 0.45 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index opened at 12,841.55 points, down 135.78 points, or 1.05 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index opened at 6,111.98 points, up 0.00 points, or 0.00 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 opened at 4,970.48 points, down 6.75 points, or 0.14 percent.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,363.90 points, down 44.23 points, or 1.30 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,320.92 points, down 159.93 points, or 1.19 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 24,791.39 points, down 387.52 points, or 1.54 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 6,120.00 points, down 47.60 points, or 0.77 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 22,880.62 points, down 229.99 points, or 1.00 percent.

The Straits Times Index closed at 2,527.92 points, down 33.12 points, or 1.29 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,274.22 points, down 86.32 points, or 3.66 percent.