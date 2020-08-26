The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index opened at 3,449.97 points, up 6.35 points, or 0.18 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 28,257.88 points, up 9.44 points, or 0.03 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 11,516.62 points, up 50.15 points, or 0.44 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index opened at 13,055.90 points, down 5.72 points, or 0.04 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index opened at 6,037.01 points, up 0.00 points, or 0.00 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 opened at 5,008.04 points, down 0.23 points, or 0.00 percent.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,329.74 points, down 43.84 points, or 1.30 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,428.40 points, down 241.01 points, or 1.76 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 25,491.79 points, up 5.57 points, or 0.02 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 6,116.40 points, down 45.00 points, or 0.73 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 23,290.86 points, down 5.91 points, or 0.03 percent.

The Straits Times Index closed at 2,542.08 points, down 16.95 points, or 0.66 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,369.32 points, up 2.59 points, or 0.11 percent.