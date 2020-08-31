stock market
The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,416.55 points, up 12.74 points, or 0.37 percent.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,929.75 points, up 78.43 points, or 0.57 percent.
The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,732.49 points, up 310.43 points, or 1.22 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,085.40 points, up 11.60 points, or 0.19 percent.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 23,204.50 points, up 321.85 points, or 1.41 percent.
The Straits Times Index opened at 2,558.10 points, up 18.47 points, or 0.73 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,377.09 points, up 23.29 points, or 0.99 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index had no trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had no trading.
The Nasdaq Composite Index had no trading.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index had no trading.
The FTSE 100 Index had no trading.
The Paris CAC 40 had no trading. Enditem

