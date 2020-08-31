The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index opened at 3,509.73 points, up 1.72 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 28,643.66 points, down 10.21 points, or 0.04 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 11,718.81 points, up 23.18 points, or 0.20 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index opened at 13,091.35 points, up 58.15 points, or 0.45 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index had no trading.

The Paris CAC 40 opened at 5,006.16 points, up 3.22 points, or 0.06 percent.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,395.68 points, down 8.13 points, or 0.24 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,758.23 points, down 93.09 points, or 0.67 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 25,177.05 points, down 245.01 points, or 0.96 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 6,060.50 points, down 13.30 points, or 0.22 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 23,139.76 points, up 257.11 points, or 1.12 percent.

The Straits Times Index closed at 2,532.51 points, down 7.12 points, or 0.28 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,326.17 points, down 27.63 points, or 1.17 percent.