An electronic board showing the closing numbers of Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, on March 6, 2020. Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower Friday as investor sentiment was risk-averse from the outset following a global equities rout triggered by an escalation in concern over the spread of the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN THE UNITED STATES
The S&P 500 Index opened at 3,507.44 points, up 7.13 points, or 0.20 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 28,439.61 points, up 9.56 points, or 0.03 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 11,850.96 points, up 75.51 points, or 0.64 percent.

IN EUROPE
The DAX Index opened at 13,048.35 points, up 102.97 points, or 0.80 percent.
The FTSE 100 Index opened at 5,963.57 points, up 0.00 points, or 0.00 percent.
The Paris CAC 40 opened at 4,956.43 points, up 9.21 points, or 0.19 percent.

IN ASIA
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,410.61 points, up 14.93 points, or 0.44 percent.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,849.66 points, up 91.43 points, or 0.66 percent.
The Hang Seng Index closed at 25,184.85 points, up 7.80 points, or 0.03 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 5,953.40 points, down 107.10 points, or 1.77 percent.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 23,138.07 points, down 1.69 points, or 0.01 percent.
The Straits Times Index closed at 2,538.55 points, up 6.04 points, or 0.24 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,349.55 points, up 23.38 points, or 1.01 percent.

