An electronic screen shows the trading data at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Jan. 27, 2020. U.S. stocks ended significantly lower on Monday. The Dow fell 1.57 percent to 28,535.80, the S&P 500 decreased 1.57 percent to 3,243.63, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.89 percent to 9,139.31. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN THE UNITED STATES
The S&P 500 Index opened at 3,352.70 points, up 13.51 points, or 0.40 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 27,613.86 points, up 79.28 points, or 0.29 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 11,010.07 points, up 90.47 points, or 0.83 percent.

IN EUROPE
The DAX Index opened at 13,198.74 points, down 10.15 points, or 0.08 percent.
The FTSE 100 Index opened at 6,003.32 points, up 0.00 points, or 0.00 percent.
The Paris CAC 40 opened at 5,023.22 points, down 0.71 points, or 0.01 percent.

IN ASIA
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,260.35 points, up 25.53 points, or 0.79 percent.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 12,942.95 points, up 200.10 points, or 1.57 percent.
The Hang Seng Index closed at 24,503.31 points, up 189.77 points, or 0.78 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 5,859.40 points, down 49.10 points, or 0.83 percent.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 23,406.49 points, up 171.02 points, or 0.74 percent.
The Straits Times Index closed at 2,490.09 points, down 2.00 points, or 0.08 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,396.69 points, up 0.21 points, or 0.01 percent.

