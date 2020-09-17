The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,277.32 points, down 6.60 points, or 0.20 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,970.34 points, down 40.94 points, or 0.31 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 24,676.41 points, down 49.22 points, or 0.20 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 5,908.50 points, down 47.60 points, or 0.80 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 23,401.00 points, down 74.53 points, or 0.32 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 2,503.54 points, down 1.61 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,430.77 points, down 5.15 points, or 0.21 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,385.49 points, down 15.71 points, or 0.46 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,032.38 points, up 36.78 points, or 0.13 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,050.47 points, down 139.85 points, or 1.25 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 13,255.37 points, up 37.70 points, or 0.29 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 6,078.48 points, down 27.06 points, or 0.44 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 5,074.42 points, up 6.49 points, or 0.13 percent.