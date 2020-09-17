An electronic screen shows the trading data at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Jan. 27, 2020. U.S. stocks ended significantly lower on Monday. The Dow fell 1.57 percent to 28,535.80, the S&P 500 decreased 1.57 percent to 3,243.63, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.89 percent to 9,139.31. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA
The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,277.32 points, down 6.60 points, or 0.20 percent.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,970.34 points, down 40.94 points, or 0.31 percent.
The Hang Seng Index opened at 24,676.41 points, down 49.22 points, or 0.20 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 5,908.50 points, down 47.60 points, or 0.80 percent.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 23,401.00 points, down 74.53 points, or 0.32 percent.
The Straits Times Index opened at 2,503.54 points, down 1.61 points, or 0.06 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,430.77 points, down 5.15 points, or 0.21 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES
The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,385.49 points, down 15.71 points, or 0.46 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,032.38 points, up 36.78 points, or 0.13 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,050.47 points, down 139.85 points, or 1.25 percent.

IN EUROPE
The DAX Index closed at 13,255.37 points, up 37.70 points, or 0.29 percent.
The FTSE 100 Index closed at 6,078.48 points, down 27.06 points, or 0.44 percent.
The Paris CAC 40 closed at 5,074.42 points, up 6.49 points, or 0.13 percent.

