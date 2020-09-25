stock market
stock market

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA
The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,234.37 points, up 11.19 points, or 0.35 percent.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,876.08 points, up 59.47 points, or 0.46 percent.
The Hang Seng Index opened at 23,425.75 points, up 114.68 points, or 0.49 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 5,959.90 points, up 84.00 points, or 1.43 percent.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 23,215.00 points, up 127.18 points, or 0.55 percent.
The Straits Times Index opened at 2,458.38 points, up 7.56 points, or 0.31 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,295.19 points, up 22.49 points, or 0.99 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES
The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,246.59 points, up 9.67 points, or 0.30 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,815.44 points, up 52.31 points, or 0.20 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 10,672.27 points, up 39.28 points, or 0.37 percent.

IN EUROPE
The DAX Index closed at 12,606.57 points, down 36.40 points, or 0.29 percent.
The FTSE 100 Index closed at 5,822.78 points, down 76.48 points, or 1.30 percent.
The Paris CAC 40 closed at 4,762.62 points, down 39.64 points, or 0.83 percent.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.