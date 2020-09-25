The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,234.37 points, up 11.19 points, or 0.35 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,876.08 points, up 59.47 points, or 0.46 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 23,425.75 points, up 114.68 points, or 0.49 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 5,959.90 points, up 84.00 points, or 1.43 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 23,215.00 points, up 127.18 points, or 0.55 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 2,458.38 points, up 7.56 points, or 0.31 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,295.19 points, up 22.49 points, or 0.99 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,246.59 points, up 9.67 points, or 0.30 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,815.44 points, up 52.31 points, or 0.20 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 10,672.27 points, up 39.28 points, or 0.37 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 12,606.57 points, down 36.40 points, or 0.29 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 5,822.78 points, down 76.48 points, or 1.30 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 4,762.62 points, down 39.64 points, or 0.83 percent.