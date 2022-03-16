Major stock market indices worldwide

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,107.67 points, up 43.70 points, or 1.43 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,765.31 points, up 228.07 points, or 1.98 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 18,956.02 points, up 540.94 points, or 2.94 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,169.30 points, up 71.90 points, or 1.01 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 25,567.50 points, up 221.02 points, or 0.87 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,274.61 points, up 38.57 points, or 1.19 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,649.85 points, up 28.32 points, or 1.08 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,262.45 points, up 89.34 points, or 2.14 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,544.34 points, up 599.10 points, or 1.82 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 12,948.62 points, up 367.40 points, or 2.92 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 13,917.27 points, down 11.84 points, or 0.09 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,175.70 points, down 17.77 points, or 0.25 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 6,355.00 points, down 14.94 points, or 0.23 percent. Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)