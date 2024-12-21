Majority Accuses Minority of Obstruction Amid Concerns Over Mini-Budget Delay

The Majority in Parliament has accused the Minority of acting in bad faith regarding concerns over the delay in the presentation of the mini-budget for the first quarter of 2025.

This accusation follows a warning from Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who expressed serious concerns over the Finance Minister’s failure to present the mini-budget and warned that the government would be held accountable for any unfulfilled commitments between January 1 and 7, 2025.

Dr. Forson, speaking to the press after the House adjourned until January 2, 2025, highlighted the government’s lack of preparation to ensure the smooth operation of the economy at the start of the new year. He emphasized that the absence of a mini-budget could cause disruptions in essential services and obligations, potentially placing undue stress on the Ghanaian people.

In response, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin issued a statement accusing the Minority of using “reckless brinkmanship” to undermine the functioning of Parliament. He referred to the Minority’s previous actions, including an “unlawful and unprecedented takeover” of the Majority benches, which he argued paralyzed parliamentary business for weeks and violated the dignity of Parliament. He also criticized the Minority’s obstruction of the approval process for Supreme Court nominees Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong and Justice Sophia Rosetta Oduokuwa Semasko Essah, whose appointments are essential for the judiciary’s smooth operation.

Afenyo-Markin added that these actions by the Minority have led to delays in critical legislative processes, including the Free SHS Bill, a $250 million World Bank facility aimed at stabilizing the financial sector, and other vital legislation. He argued that it was “disingenuous” for the Minority to place the blame on the government for the delays in approving expenditure, stating that the hold-up was a direct result of the Minority’s failure to cooperate on important matters of national interest.