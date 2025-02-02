Majority attacked us, not the other way around – Habib Iddrisu on vetting chaos

Tensions in Ghana’s Parliament reached a boiling point this week as Minority members defended their conduct during a chaotic vetting session for ministerial nominees, alleging that the Majority side instigated the violence that disrupted proceedings.

Habib Iddrisu, a prominent Minority legislator, staunchly rebutted accusations of blame during an appearance on Newsfile with Samson Lardy, insisting the Minority had “acted in good faith” while the Majority “breached agreements and resorted to aggression.”

The clash, which unfolded on January 30, 2025, during the vetting of President John Mahama’s cabinet nominees, saw lawmakers exchange blows and destroy parliamentary property, drawing widespread condemnation. Iddrisu, however, framed the incident as a symptom of the Majority’s refusal to honor procedural compromises. “If you watch the videos carefully, you will see that the Majority attacked the Minority. The disruptions came from their side,” he asserted. “If we were the problem, we would have attacked them at the Speaker’s side. But they came to us.”

Compromise and Conflict

Iddrisu emphasized the Minority’s cooperation in expediting the vetting process, citing the approval of 30 ministers as “unprecedented” in Ghana’s parliamentary history. He revealed that the Minority had waived Standing Order 3—a rule requiring presidential nominees to be reviewed first by the full Parliament before committee vetting—to fast-track the government’s formation. “We set aside our rights to help them set up the government quickly,” he said. “This is the fastest a government has been established, and it’s because of our cooperation.”

The lawmaker argued that the chaos erupted after the Majority reneged on an initial agreement to vet only three nominees per session. “We agreed to three, but they pushed for five, then added five more, making it ten,” Iddrisu explained. “When we resisted, they attempted to use physical force. If they had the numbers, they should have proceeded legally, not through intimidation.”

Broken Trust and Broken Furniture

The session, intended to scrutinize nominees for key economic portfolios, devolved into a brawl after Majority members allegedly surrounded Minority counterparts. Video footage reviewed by MyNewsGh shows lawmakers shoving chairs and overturning tables, with microphones ripped from desks. Iddrisu accused the Majority of exploiting their numerical advantage to “bulldoze” contentious nominees through the process.

“Parliament is governed by rules, not brute force,” he stated. “If they disrespect agreements, what message does that send to citizens?”

Reactions

The Majority Caucus has yet to formally respond to Iddrisu’s claims, but sources within the group describe the Minority’s narrative as “selective amnesia.” A senior Majority MP, speaking anonymously, alleged the Minority had “repeatedly stalled vetting” of nominees critical to Mahama’s economic agenda. “They approved non-controversial ministers swiftly but are blocking key economic posts,” the source claimed.

Political analysts warn that the incident underscores deepening polarization. Dr. Comfort Asante, a governance expert at the University of Ghana, noted, “This isn’t just about vetting—it’s about mutual distrust. The Majority’s push to accelerate approvals and the Minority’s resistance reflect anxieties over Mahama’s reform agenda.”

Implications for Governance

The fallout threatens to derail President Mahama’s efforts to implement urgent economic policies, including a $3 billion IMF program requiring parliamentary backing. With the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holding a slim 138-137 majority, every vote demands negotiation.

Iddrisu urged calm, stressing that the Minority remains committed to “constructive engagement.” However, he warned, “We will not be cowed into rubber-stamping nominees who lack competence or integrity. Democracy thrives on scrutiny, not shortcuts.”

As Ghana’s Parliament reconvenes, the question lingers: Can procedural integrity be restored, or will physical force replace debate in the people’s house?