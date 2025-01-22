Majority Caucus Faces Pressure to Clarify Leadership Following Key Reshuffling

The Majority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament is under growing pressure to clarify its leadership structure amid confusion over who is leading government business in the House.

Lawmakers have raised concerns after key leadership reshuffling, with some parliamentarians voicing frustration over the leadership vacuum.

One frustrated MP expressed the confusion, saying, “We are confused about who is leading government business in the House. They should tell us who is leading us because business must progress.” The uncertainty stems from the appointments of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Minister for Finance and Governs Agbodza as Minister-Designate for Roads and Highways. With their new roles, both Forson and Agbodza left their positions as Majority Leader and Majority Chief Whip vacant, prompting concerns about the House’s ability to function effectively.

In response, the Majority Caucus has promised to address the leadership uncertainty. A statement from the Majority indicated that they would unveil a new leadership structure on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The current Majority Leader reassured his colleagues, saying, “I am still the leader of the House, and I have not been sworn in as the Minister of Finance.” He also confirmed that the NDC Caucus would designate their front bench the following day to resolve the matter.