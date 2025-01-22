Majority Caucus in Ghana Parliament Set for Leadership Reshuffle

A reshuffle within the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament is imminent, following the appointment of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Governs Agbodza as ministers in President John Dramani Mahama’s government.

According to sources, Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga is poised to succeed Dr. Ato Forson as the new Majority Leader. Ayariga, a seasoned legislator with extensive parliamentary experience, is expected to bring fresh energy to the role, facilitating more effective coordination between the Executive and Parliament.

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor is reportedly in line to replace Governs Agbodza as Majority Chief Whip, a position crucial for rallying support for government policies within the Majority side of Parliament. Additionally, Cape Coast South MP Kweku Ricketts-Hagan is expected to take over as Deputy Majority Leader from Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. Ada MP Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah is also set to be elevated to the role of First Deputy Whip.

These anticipated changes come at a pivotal time for the Majority Caucus, which is working to solidify leadership amid the pressures of governance. The reshuffle follows Dr. Ato Forson’s recent swearing-in as Minister of Finance, a critical position for managing Ghana’s economic recovery, and Governs Agbodza’s appointment as Minister for Roads and Highways.

The leadership changes are part of President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress’s broader strategy to strengthen parliamentary oversight and governance, aiming to navigate the challenges of the current legislative agenda effectively.