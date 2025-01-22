Majority in Parliament to Restructure Leadership Amid Concerns Over Legislative Clarity

The Majority in Parliament has announced plans to restructure its leadership and reveal a new front bench on Thursday, January 23, 2025, following mounting concerns from the Minority Caucus about the leadership vacuum created after recent ministerial appointments.

This move comes in response to calls for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reorganise its Majority leadership to ensure the uninterrupted progression of legislative business. The approval of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the Minister for Finance and Governs Agbodza as Minister-Designate for Roads and Highways has led to confusion over who is steering government business in the House.

During a recent parliamentary session, Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam, expressed frustration over the lack of clarity, likening the situation to “a sheep without a shepherd.” He stressed the need for defined leadership to maintain order in the House. “We are confused about who is leading government business in the House. They should tell us who is leading us in this House because business must progress. We are here and ready to support them, but we don’t know our leader. We are all concerned. We cannot run this House like that. Go and enjoy your ministerial role—Minister for Roads or Finance—but the black seat is empty. We want to help government business to run, but as we sit now, we are confused,” Nyindam said.

In response to these concerns, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson reassured members of Parliament that the Majority Caucus would designate its new leadership by Thursday, aiming to resolve the uncertainty and ensure that legislative operations continue smoothly. The upcoming changes are expected to address the leadership gap and facilitate more effective governance in the House.