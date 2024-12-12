Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin Confident of Frank Annor Dompreh’s Electoral Victory Despite NDC Challenge

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Ghana’s current Parliament, has expressed strong confidence in the electoral victory of Frank Annor Dompreh, despite attempts by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the results.

In an interview with Joy News, Afenyo-Markin reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) belief in the due process and their preparedness to defend their position.

“We have all the world’s patience. We believe in due process. We will have patience and wait,” he stated, adding that, regardless of any challenges, “at the end of the day, my respected colleague, Hon. Frank Annor Dompreh, who is their target, will remain victorious.”

Afenyo-Markin criticized the NDC’s efforts to contest Annor Dompreh’s win, insisting that their actions would prove ineffective. He emphasized that the NPP was fully prepared for any legal contest, noting that the party had secured and compiled all necessary documents, including crucial pink sheets—the official records from polling stations that serve as vital evidence of the election results.

“We cannot be defeated. We have all our pink sheets. We have scanned them. We have sought copies. We have everything compiled, so we have nothing to fear at all,” he asserted confidently.