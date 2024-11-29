Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin Highlights Dr. Bawumia’s Respectful Campaign in Contrast to NDC’s Approach

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has praised the campaign conduct of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, for maintaining a respectful tone and refraining from insults, contrasting him with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

    Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Afenyo-Markin emphasized that Dr. Bawumia embodies Ghana’s best chance for progress, describing his campaign as focused on constructive messages and solutions for the nation. He criticized the NDC for failing to present a clear vision for the country after their eight years in power, asserting that the opposition party lacked a coherent strategy for transforming Ghana.

    “The only opportunity Ghana has is Dr. Bawumia, not the old NDC, who cannot articulate their own vision for Ghana or how they plan to transform it,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

    The Majority Leader also accused the NDC of relying on insults and fostering division, rather than promoting a positive, forward-looking agenda. He pointed to the ongoing controversy over parliamentary seats, particularly the dispute about the majority status following a ruling party member’s decision to run as an independent candidate. The NDC has seized on this situation to claim majority status in Parliament, further escalating tensions.

    Afenyo-Markin urged NPP parliamentary candidates and supporters to remain resolute, highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s leadership qualities and his focus on offering solutions. “Momentum is on our side. Momentum is on the side of the NPP. Everyone can attest to the fact that since Dr. Bawumia started campaigning, he hasn’t insulted anybody,” he said.

    He further urged Ghanaians to give Dr. Bawumia the opportunity to lead, emphasizing that his respectful approach and clear communication on what he plans to do for the country set him apart from the NDC’s chaotic and disorganized campaign.

    1. The NPP continues to advocate for Dr. Bawumia as a visionary leader capable of addressing Ghana’s challenges, positioning him as a stark contrast to the NDC’s approach to governance.
    Previous article
    Majority Leader Criticizes Speaker Alban Bagbin for Refusing Emergency Sitting of Parliament
    Next article
    Sammi Awuku Intensifies Campaign Efforts Ahead of Ghana’s General Election
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    Business 0
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE