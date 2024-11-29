Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin Highlights Dr. Bawumia’s Respectful Campaign in Contrast to NDC’s Approach

The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has praised the campaign conduct of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, for maintaining a respectful tone and refraining from insults, contrasting him with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Afenyo-Markin emphasized that Dr. Bawumia embodies Ghana’s best chance for progress, describing his campaign as focused on constructive messages and solutions for the nation. He criticized the NDC for failing to present a clear vision for the country after their eight years in power, asserting that the opposition party lacked a coherent strategy for transforming Ghana.

“The only opportunity Ghana has is Dr. Bawumia, not the old NDC, who cannot articulate their own vision for Ghana or how they plan to transform it,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

The Majority Leader also accused the NDC of relying on insults and fostering division, rather than promoting a positive, forward-looking agenda. He pointed to the ongoing controversy over parliamentary seats, particularly the dispute about the majority status following a ruling party member’s decision to run as an independent candidate. The NDC has seized on this situation to claim majority status in Parliament, further escalating tensions.

Afenyo-Markin urged NPP parliamentary candidates and supporters to remain resolute, highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s leadership qualities and his focus on offering solutions. “Momentum is on our side. Momentum is on the side of the NPP. Everyone can attest to the fact that since Dr. Bawumia started campaigning, he hasn’t insulted anybody,” he said.

He further urged Ghanaians to give Dr. Bawumia the opportunity to lead, emphasizing that his respectful approach and clear communication on what he plans to do for the country set him apart from the NDC’s chaotic and disorganized campaign.