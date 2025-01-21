Majority Leader Ato Forson Opposes Parliamentary Investigation into Obuasi Mine Clash

Majority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has dismissed calls for Parliament to launch an investigation into the recent deadly clash at the Obuasi mine.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, January 21, the finance minister-designate emphasized that President John Dramani Mahama had already ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident, making an additional inquiry by Parliament unnecessary.

Dr. Forson, who represents Ajumako-Enyam-Essiam in Parliament, explained that the three branches of government—the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary—should not duplicate each other’s work. Instead, they should work collaboratively to ensure effective governance. He expressed confidence that the ongoing investigation led by the Executive would suffice in uncovering the truth behind the tragic deaths of nine miners, which occurred during a confrontation with military personnel protecting the AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Mine.

“The President has already directed a full-scale investigation into the matter, so I don’t think there is the need for us to open another investigation in Parliament. This would mean duplicating government functions,” Dr. Forson stated. “All three branches of government come together to manage the country, and once one has started an investigation, there is no need for us to open another.”

Security in Obuasi has been heightened following the incident, with a heavy police presence in place to maintain order. Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, visited the area on behalf of President Mahama to offer condolences to the grieving families and assure them of the government’s commitment to investigating the incident thoroughly.

The clash has sparked renewed discussions about the ongoing tensions between local communities and mining companies. Efforts are now underway to foster dialogue between the government, AngloGold Ashanti, and other stakeholders, with the goal of ensuring peaceful coexistence and addressing the underlying causes of the conflict.