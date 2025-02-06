Majority Leader Denies Claims of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s GH₵15k Monthly Salary

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has firmly dismissed allegations that North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa earns a monthly salary of GH₵15,000.

Speaking in Parliament, Ayariga clarified that Ablakwa had never made such a claim and emphasized that all MPs know their actual earnings, which fall far short of the figure in question.

“Mr. Speaker, let me state categorically that Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa never said, at any point, that he earns GH₵15,000 a month. He never made such a statement. All of us in this chamber know exactly how much we earn, and it is nowhere near GH₵15,000. So, to use that figure as a basis for any argument is simply unfounded. Let us stick to the facts when evaluating these matters,” Ayariga asserted.

The controversy stems from recent criticisms levelled at Ablakwa by some members of the Minority, who have accused him of portraying himself as morally upright while allegedly concealing details about his finances. Ablakwa, who leads the Operation-Recover All Loot preparatory team, has faced scrutiny over his residence in the upscale Airport Hills area, known for its high property values.

During a February 2, 2025, interview on JoyNews, Effutu MP and Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin questioned how Ablakwa could afford to rent a property in Airport Hills, suggesting that the area is typically reserved for owner-occupiers. “Who in this country rents in Airport Hills? That place is for people who build it on their own. The covenant in the agreement is owner-occupation,” Afenyo-Markin remarked.

The issue gained further traction during a January 31, 2025, Appointments Committee sitting, where Afenyo-Markin directly asked Ablakwa about the ownership of his Airport Hills residence. Ablakwa responded that he was merely a tenant and not the property owner.

Adding fuel to the fire, Old-Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah commented in a media interview that Ablakwa’s ability to afford rent in such an exclusive neighbourhood raised questions about financial transparency. “The least rent payable in Airport Hills is US15,000. If Okudzeto Ablakwa can afford that for eight years, then we should apologize to Madam Cecilia Dapaah for having US1 million. Otherwise, we are a nation of hypocrites,” Assafuah stated.

Ayariga’s rebuttal has added a new layer to the ongoing debate, which has sparked widespread discussion within Ghana’s political circles. While Ablakwa’s critics continue to question his financial dealings, his supporters argue that the focus should remain on his efforts to promote accountability and transparency in governance.

As the controversy unfolds, it highlights the broader challenges of balancing public scrutiny with the privacy of public officials. For now, how MPs manage their finances remains contentious, with Ablakwa’s case serving as a lightning rod for debate.