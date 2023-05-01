Majority Leader lauds workers’ contribution to post-covid economic recovery

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament and Leader of Government Business, Monday lauded Ghanaian workers for their immeasurable contribution to the nation’s post-covid economic recovery.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on May Day, he said: “On this special day when workers revamp and re-energize our spirit of unity and solidarity, let me express my most sincere appreciation and gratitude to you, the Ghanaian Worker, in particular, and the many around the globe”.

“Your immeasurable contribution to the post-covid economic recovery, through hard work, dedication to duty, and cooperation with government have been visible to all.”

He reminded Ghanaians not to rest on their oars until that better future they anticipate for their generation and those yet unborn is secured.