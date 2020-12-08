

Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, retained his seat in the December 7 general election.

Mr Mensah Bonsu, who is also the Majority Leader in Parliament, obtained 57,095 votes to beat five other contestants in the elections.

They were Mr Francis Dodovi, NDC 9,312, Suleman Mohammed, CPP 299, George Prempeh, Independent candidate 11,217, and Mubarack Mohammed, APC 213.

In the Presidential Election, NPP obtained 65,733 votes, NDC 12,534, GUM 212, CPP 27, GFP 12, GCPP 6, APC 10, LPG 14, PNC 13, PPP 5, NDP 10 and Independent candidate 5.

Total valid votes were 78,581 while 582 votes were rejected.