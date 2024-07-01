Majority MPs Give Full Backing To NAPO As Running Mate

In a strategic move aimed at fortifying their campaign for the upcoming presidential elections, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has selected Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, as his running mate.

The decision, announced after discussions with Parliament’s Majority Caucus leaders at the Vice President’s residence on Friday, June 28, 2024, signals a significant development in Ghana’s political landscape.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, a seasoned politician and former medical practitioner celebrated for his leadership in educational reforms, including the groundbreaking Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, has garnered widespread acclaim for his contributions to Ghana’s educational sector. His nomination as Bawumia’s running mate is seen as a strategic manoeuvre aimed at consolidating support across various demographics ahead of the elections.

Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu and spokesperson for the Majority Caucus confirmed the positive reception of NAPO’s nomination among caucus members. The nomination is pending formal endorsement at the upcoming National Council meeting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The decision-making process adheres closely to the party’s constitutional guidelines.

Looking forward, the NPP anticipates convening a National Council meeting next Tuesday, where Bawumia will officially present Dr. Opoku Prempeh to the party leadership for their final approval. The move underscores the party’s commitment to delivering a unified front and articulating a compelling vision for Ghana’s future under their leadership.

As preparations for the electoral campaign intensify, Vice-President Bawumia and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh are poised to embark on a nationwide tour to engage voters, articulate their policy agenda, and rally support for the NPP’s bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Their campaign emphasizes innovation, progress, and continuity in governance to propel Ghana towards a prosperous future.