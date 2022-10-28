Majority MPs yield to President plea for Finance Minister to stay in office

Some members of the Majority Caucus, who recently called for the immediate removal of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, have agreed to back down on their demand after a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The group numbering 80 had agreed to the President’s plea to have the Minister stay in office to seal Ghana’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a statement signed by Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the majority leader, has said.

It said: “We have agreed to accede to the President’s appeal.”

“This means that the issue has been put on hold until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the IMF and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill, after which time the demand shall be acted upon,” it said.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) wanted Mr Ofori-Atta and Dr Charles Adu Boahen, a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, dismissed over their poor handling of the economy.

President Akufo-Addo met with the disappointed MPs at the Jubilee House, where he appealed for calm.

According to the MPs, various efforts to have the Government address the plights of their constituents on the ailing economy had proven futile and so they had to voice their unhappiness to demand the dismissal of the two ministers.

They are confident that sacking Mr Ofori-Atta and Dr Adu Boahen would help restore confidence in Ghana’s economy.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has also filed a motion for a vote of censure against Ofori-Atta.