About 90 percent of employees at the head office of Ghana’s Ministry of Education had tested positive for COVID-19, the Minister for Education Matthew Opoku-Prempeh said.

The minister told a local radio station Peace FM that most of the affected workers had shown mild symptoms and were self-isolating at home.

He said some 45 out of every 50 employees at the education ministry were down with the infection.

The minister whose second test in late June had confirmed his infection.

“This is a deadly disease that I would not wish for it on anyone, not even my worst enemy,” he added.

Opoku-Prempeh, who had just been discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Center after two weeks of intensive care, cautioned Ghanaians against taking the pandemic lightly because it still had no cure.

