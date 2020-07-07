A majority of the French people said they are satisfied with the reshuffled government under the helm of the newly-appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex, but do not expect a major shift in President Emmanuel Macron’s policy, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

Figures from pollster Odoxa found that one out of two respondents approved the new executive team, with 52 percent of them thinking that Castex, a senior civil servant little known to the public, would be a good prime minister.

However, 81 percent of 1,002 interviewed people did not believe that the government’s reshuffle would mark a turning point in Macron’s roadmap.

In a new cabinet line-up unveiled on Monday, Macron mixed profiles from outside politics with others from the political mainstream to embark “a new path” he draws for the remaining two years in office.

Criminal lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti, 59, joined the government ranks to oversee the justice ministry and Roselyne Bachelot, 73, was named Minister of Culture. Barbara Pompili, 45, took over as environment minister from Elisabeth Borne, who would serve as labor minister.

Several ministers remained in place, including Jean-Yves le Drian at foreign affairs, Bruno Le Maire at economy and finance, Florence Parly at defense and Olivier Veran at health. Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin moved to the interior ministry to replace Christophe Castaner. Enditem

