(dpa) – A majority of German citizens approve of Bavarian premier Markus Soeder’s bid to lead the conservative CDU/CSU governing bloc into the federal election later this year.

Both Armin Laschet from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and Soeder from the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) are in the running to become the bloc’s candidate for chancellor in the election on September 26.

In a representative survey by research institute Civey on behalf of Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, 58 per cent said they thought the Bavarian premier was right to declare his willingness to become the CDU/CSU bloc’s candidate for chancellor.

A total of 30 per cent said they believed Soeder was wrong to want to seek the top job, and 12 per cent said they were undecided.

According to the information from the conservative bloc, Soeder has considerable support: 86 per cent of CDU/CSU supporters welcome Soeder’s step as the right one.

Some 50 per cent of Green party supporters and 47 per cent of Social Democrat (SPD) voters also rate the CSU boss’ willingness to run as positive. Among supporters of the Free Democrats (FDP), the figure was only 45 per cent.