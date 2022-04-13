Majority of Namibians say their country is safe place to live, but levels of fear are on the rise

Three out of four Namibian citizens consider their country a safe place to live, but increasing numbers of people report fear of crime, a recent survey by Afrobarometer, an independent pan-African research network, has found.

“More than half of Namibians say they experienced fear of crime in their homes and felt unsafe walking in their neighborhoods during the past year,” said the survey released Monday, while stressing that the majority of Namibians say safety and security have improved in Namibia over the past five years.

Theft and break-ins rank as the most serious threat to safety and security in the eyes of Namibians, followed by robberies and drugs and alcohol. Citizens facing a security threat are most likely to seek assistance first from the police, while about one in four say they go to other family members first, according to the survey.

The Afrobarometer team in Namibia, led by the national partner Survey Warehouse, interviewed a nationally representative sample size of 1,200 adult Namibians in October and November 2021, which yielded the country-level results with a margin of error of +/-3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. Enditem