Makafui Dzuke wins Owusu-Adjapong Special golf

Dzuke wins Owusu-Adjapong Special golf

Makafui Dzuke returned a gross a score of 70 to win this year’s Owusu-Adjapong (OA) Special Open golf Championship played at the Centre of the World Golf Course, Tema on Saturday.

He was followed by Samuel Nii Tetteh with 74 gross while Tei-Lartey Gberbie placed third with 79 gross.

In the Ladies segment, Flora Hutubise came first with 72 net, Leticia Amponsah-Mensah took the second position with 78 net while Catherine Fabbi placed third with 74 net.

Kwaku Ofosuhene won the Men’s Group ‘A’ segment with 71 net, Kofi Ntsiful placed second with 72 net, beating Richie Hutubise on count-back.

Don Obilor won the Men’s Group ‘B’ category with 69 net, beating Jak Hiang and Isaac Aninakwah on count-back.

Margaret Owusu-Baah won the Ladies Elderly event with 80 net, while Hele Appah took the second position with 82 net.

Ofori Kuragu won the Men’s Seniors with 73 net while Alex Fiagome took the second [position with 74 net, while Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong won the Elderly overall category with 69 net.

E.K. Osei won the Professional’s segment with 67gross, beating E.K. Owusu, Kwame Ligbidi and Vincent Torgah on count-back.

The competition which was played to commemorate e the 79th birthday of Mr. Felix Owusu-Adjapong, a former Minister of State, attracted about 120 golfers.

Mr. Paul Owusu-Baah, President of the Centre of the World Golf Club, commended Mr Owusu-Adjapong for sustaining the competition over the years.

He called on the members of the club to emulate e the shining example of Mr. Owusu-Adjapong by sponsoring competitions to commemorate the birthdays.