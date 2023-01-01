Make 2023 different  by holding on to God – Bishop

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has urged Christians to hold on to God to make 2023 a different year from the past ones.

He said people’s new year resolutions and plans usually did not succeed due to failure to hold on to God and expressed the need for all to walk with God for divine direction in the new year.

He said this while delivering a sermon during the December 31 cross-over all-night church service in Tamale to usher congregants into 2023.

The sermon was on the theme: “The Lord will do It again.”

Right Reverend Tong entreated Christians to allow God to lead them.

He said crossing over into a new year had to do with taking possession, which called for preparation, adding “The Lord your God will cross over ahead of you as scripture says.”

He said, “As God leads us into 2023, He will destroy our enemies before us. The enemies in our case have to do with all that stands between us and our God given destiny, which includes sickness, poverty and enemies of progress.”

He admonished Christians to be like the people of Israel in the Bible to be determined to follow God’s rule to enjoy the fullness of the new year.