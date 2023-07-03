Make A Move And God Will Make A Way – Apostle Yeboah Nsaful Advises Christians

The Old Tafo Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Daniel Yeboah Nsaful, has admonished Christians against being slothful in anticipation of God’s blessings in their lives.

According to him, the blessing of God does not come in a vacuum and that, Christians ought to work in order to experience God’s manifold blessings.

“As Christians we cannot fold our arms and expect God’s blessings. The ‘blessed’ does not lazy about, but works and whatever he does prospers. So, we have to make a move by working and God will surely make a way by blessing and prospering our handiworks,” he advised.

Apostle Yeboah Nsaful, who administered this piece of advice in a sermon he preached on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Sepe-Buokrom Revival Centre during a 3-day prayer festival, dubbed “Divine Encounter” organised by the New Tafo Area, under the theme: “Looking Unto Jesus For Maximum Impact In the Nations,” further called on Christians to develop good human relations and have good work ethics as well in their workplaces.

Speaking on the topic: “My God Is With Me Like A Mighty Warrior,” the Old Tafo Area Head highlighted that Jesus Christ whom Christians serve is a complete God and, therefore, positively impacts any individual who encounters Him, citing the stories of the ten lepers; the woman with the issue of blood for 12 years, among others.

According to him, since Jesus is all-round God and a mighty warrior, He seeks the total protection and welfare of His people at all times.

Basing his sermon on Jeremiah 20:11a and Ezekiel 1:1-10, Apostle Yeboah Nsaful identified the four symbolic faces of Jesus as Man, Lion, Ox, and Eagle, which demonstrate His completeness as God.

He explained that the human face of Jesus signifies the human nature of Jesus. He continued that since Jesus is human, He knows and appreciates the weaknesses and the sufferings of man and for that matter, He is able to help them. The clergyman, thus, urged the congregants to relate well with all manner of persons to communicate the human nature of Jesus to the world.

According to the Old Tafo Area Head, the lion face of Jesus represents His authority, power, strength, boldness, and protection towards His people while His ox face implies that “He is our burden bearer,” as ox is the most strongest and hardworking domestic animal noted for carrying heavy loads and ploughing.

The eagle face of Jesus, Apostle Daniel Yeboah Nsaful explained that it portrays Jesus as King of kings as eagle is the king of all birds. He advised the congregants to allow Jesus to have His way in their lives as King.

He further noted that eagle has a very powerful sight, which is telescopic. Therefore, Jesus having the face of eagle, means that He sees from afar and knows the end from the beginning.

Apostle Yeboah Nsaful concluded his exhortation with a call on Christians to reflect the four faces of Jesus in their lives for maximum societal impact.