Make Agriculture attractive to the youth-Joe Ghartey

As the world marks International Youth Day the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan,Mr Joe Ghartey has noted the need for Ghana and the rest of the world to make Agriculture more attractive to the youth.

He called for an urgent call to entice them into agriculture noting that with the involvement of the youth in Agriculture, there would be an increased hope for a more prosperous future for all.

Mr Ghartey was addressing students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to mark this year’s International Youth Day celebration.

The Day seeks to highlight the importance of the youth and to recognize the youth as active participants in global development.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Transforming Food Systems”.

Mr.Ghartey said the success of such a global effort to ensure food security and sufficiency, would not be achieved without the participation of the youth.”In Ghana as in several countries, this calls for sober reflection because in several countries, agriculture is not too attractive to the youth” though a lucrative venture.

The MP said “it is not only in the area of agriculture, but in all other areas, we call upon the youth to go the extra mile”.

Mr.Ghartey who is also a former Attorney-General, said the future belongs to the youth and encouraged them to grab the future now.