Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, the Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, on New Year’s Eve charged members of his congregation to make environmental and sanitation issues prime in their resolution for the New Year.

“We can’t abuse mother earth and expect that we will not have climate change. We have to constantly remind ourselves that we are aliens on earth and would one day be called to account to God how we have treated mother earth”.

The Bishop made environment and sanitation core in his sermon to remind members of the congregation the urgent need for them to show some behaviour change towards issues connected to the environment.

“Can everyone here promise not to throw away pure water bags at undesignated places after drinking water from it as a New Year resolution?” The Bishop demanded.

He charged members of the congregation to reflect on their lives to plan for the New Year. “Time to assess our gains, weakness, achievements, those things we could not achieve. If we fail to assess ourselves, it will be difficult to plan for the future”.

Right Reverend Tong said “it is good to appreciate God for successfully going through the year, without lacking clothes, food and shelter”.

He acknowledged the work of Individuals that helped to build other people quoting Deuteronomy 10:19 as basis for which humanity must consistently express love for nature. “As we look forward to the New Year, we all have our aspirations and need God’s guidance to succeed in our desires”.

“As we enter into the New Year, we should know that we are called to love God and to love our neighbours as ourselves”.

He said “In biblical context, enemy stands for poverty, disease, and anything that will stand in our way to our wellbeing. Let’s therefore make efforts to make 2021 a better year and God will help us make it better”

He urged members of the congregation to make concrete decisions for the New Year and seek the face of the Lord, adding that whatever decisions they make should be assisted through the work of the Holy Spirit. “Our overall goal is that when Jesus comes we should have laudable excuses to enable him accept us”.

Right Reverend Tong said “as Christians we belong to the new creation 2021, we must do away problems of 2020, adding, “Leave all unproductive things including; hatred, backbiting, anger, gossip, lies, dishonesty among other bad habits and God will be there to receive you”.

He encouraged members of the congregation to remain steadfast and assured them, “2021 will be year of divine healing, inner peace, bouncy rewards and divine interventions. May the Lord grant you all your requests”.