Make Menstrual Hygiene Products a Priority for Adolescent Girls

May 28, is celebrated globally as Menstrual Hygiene Day, to raise awareness of the challenges women and girls face to manage their periods and call for sustainable actions.

She Inspired Africa with support from Home and Lands Consult and partnered with the Women of Dignity Alliance to organized a menstrual health and hygiene workshop for adolescent girls in the Socco HH Basic school at Mamprobi.

The workshop aimed to provide vital information about their periods and how they manage it effectively.

Founder of She Inspires Africa, Ophelia Osei in her address encouraged the young girls to open up on issues relating to their periods and reproductive health.

‘’I want all menstruators to embrace this natural process and own it without shame nor stigma’’. It is in this strength we derive from the supposed weakness that can aid us in fighting our common enemy ‘period poverty,’ She noted.

Queen mother of Mamprobi Ngleshie Alata traditional council, Naa Obeye Dromo 1 applauded the initiative and encouraged the girls to pay critical attention to information on their health.

Naa Dromo highlighted that the adolescent unit at the Mamprobi Polyclinic is a great place to visit for vital information on all their reproductive health needs. She urged them to frequent the unit because it is a safe and friendly place with tailored services to meet their health needs.

Jacobbinah Adu-Gymafi, Estate and Resource Officer with Land and Homes Consult encouraged the girls to focus on their academics and not only break barriers associated with menstruation but also in choosing career paths. Challenge yourselves and venture into fields that are considered to be dominated by men.

You are capable of excelling in professions like engineering, real estate, architecture, etc. Don’t limit yourselves. She urged.

Facilitating an interactive training session on menstrual health and hygiene, Alice Obeng of the adolescent unit at the Mamprobi Polyclinic took the girls through a range of topics including pre-menstrual symptoms, personal and menstrual hygiene, and proper disposal of sanitary pads among others.

She urged them to spread the message and encouraged their friends to practice proper personal hygiene and most importantly to stop disposing of their sanitary pads in the sea. This she said is not only unhygienic but breeds another form of pollution and a health risk.

Madam Helena Sowah, the Principal Health Officer of the public health division demonstrated to the girls how to properly fix and take off their sanitary pads without having to attract any form of infection and period accidents.

She also clarified some fears and misconceptions of the girls. She, however, entreated the girls to focus on their studies and abstain from pre-marital sex to avoid teenage pregnancy.

The girls could not hide their joy and pleaded with the organizers to make the gesture a monthly thing, as this would be a great relief to them and their parents and most essentially keep them in school even at that time of the month.

The interaction with these girls revealed some gaps adolescents face in accessing accurate information and the needed products to manage their periods comfortably.

The conversation on ending period poverty will however continue even after today till sanitary pads become a priority just like the pen is to every student and called for stakeholders and individuals to support the End Period Poverty initiative,” Ophelia noted.

She expressed her profound gratitude to Mr. Kingsley Sam of Land and Homes Consult, Madam Susuana Dartey-Executive Director of Women of Dignity Alliance, Naa Obeye Dromo 1-Queen Mother of Mamprobi Ngleshi Alata and her team, Magdalena Wolter, Mr. Jeorge Wilson, Mr. Richard Osei, Mr. Augustine Ackah, Mr. Derrick Botsyoe, volunteers of She Inspires Africa and everyone who supported the campaign in diverse ways.

By: OPHELIA ALLOTEY