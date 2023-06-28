Make Obosomase Adom waterfalls attractive – Tourists

Some local tourists have called on the Ministry of Tourism and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to invest in the Adom Waterfalls at Obosumaase in the Akuapim South Municipal District in the Eastern Region to make it attractive to boost patronage.

The Adom Waterfalls, near the Aburi Botanical Garden, comes with beautiful scenery of clean water, which flows peacefully on nature’s well-arranged sedimentary rocks.

This is definitely a beautiful site for holidays and tourism and must be given the needed attention.

However, the road leading to the site is terrible, with sharp stones sticking out of it, making it impossible to drive to the place. One’s best bet is to park far away and trek down.

Mr. Kingsley Appiah, a building engineer, told the Ghana News Agency that he revisited the Adom waterfalls with his colleagues after hearing that the place had been uplifted, only for him to get disappointed upon reaching there.

Mr. Appiah said the upgrade was not up to standard to attract both local and foreign tourists, adding that it was worrying that such a tourist site does not have any washrooms, and tourists who might have some nature’s call must resort to using the bush.

He further urged the authorities to add some fun activities to the place, as apart from the waterfalls, there was nothing appealing or attractive about the place.

Mr. Richard Omari, also known as Alhaji Konkonsah, a media personnel, bemoaned the level of neglect of the tourist site, which he said has a high potential for generating revenue and supporting the work of the youth in the area.

Mr. Omari said, “There is a lot that they need to do; we are not seeing what the Ghana Tourism Authority is doing at these tourist sites. The way they praised the falls before I came here, I am very disappointed that we have such a beautiful waterfall here and cannot invest in it.

He complained that even after charging visitors GHs20.00 as an entrance fee, there was nothing at the place, reiterating the need to have at least a good washroom as the current open defecation was an affront to the site.

He further appealed to authorities to consider at least grading the road leading to the waterfalls to make it easy for people to visit.

Mr. George Akufo, a caretaker of the Adom waterfalls, told the GNA that the GTA had paid a series of visits to the place but nothing positive had developed out of that, adding that he and his siblings were now taking care of the place on behalf of their uncle, the chief of the area.

Mr. Akufo, giving the history of the waterfalls, said some 50 years ago, a hunter who went hunting got lost in the forest and, in his bid to find his way, discovered the waterfalls deep in the forest.

He said the hunter, upon his return to the village, informed the chiefs about his discovery, and upon inspection, they subsequently named it Adom, meaning Grace, indicating that it was just by the grace of God that such a beautiful site had been discovered in Obosumaase.

The caretaker added that the necessary customs were done to officially open the place for people to visit, adding that a number of people over the years were entrusted with taking care of the place until it was their turn.

He disclosed that the Adom waterfalls have the same source as the Chenku waterfalls at Dodowa and belong to the same stool.

Touching on the road leading to the place, he said they had appealed to the GTA on it but to no avail, adding that they were now hoping that when a private developer putting up a guest house some metres from the site started operating, they would have a much better road and a source of electricity to the place.