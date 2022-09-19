Make right and steadfast decisions – Anglicans urged

Reverend Camillus Baba Ababagre, the Parish Priest at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, on Sunday urged the congregation to be steadfast in their decisions.

Reverend Ababbgre, who was preaching the sermon on the theme: “Make sure you take the right decisions” said, “as Christians, we are confronted with a big challenge in making or taking decisions.”

The service marked the memorial celebration and feast day of the Patron Saint of the Parish, St. Cyprian, Bishop of Carthage.

Saint Cyprian was an early Christian theologian and Bishop of Carthage, in North Africa who led the Christians of North Africa during a period of persecution from Rome.

Upon his execution, he became the first Bishop-martyr of Africa.

Rev Ababagre indicated that Saint Cyprian took hard and right decisions to do God’s will and work and to protect Christians and the Christian faith from persecutors and their persecutions.

“He stood for Christ in the midst of persecution. He opted for Christ and paid dearly for it through death”

He said, “when we take the right decisions, we make the right request and get the right answers as gifts from God”

Referencing 1Kings 3:4-15 the preacher recounted some of the wisdom related stories about King Solomon and said the right decision is worth more than a rush decision that comes with very bad consequences.

“King Herod failed to make the right decision and that led to the beheading of John the Baptist. Once he made a promise to her daughter, such promise could not be broken, and Herodias’ request resulted from the wrong decision”

He cautioned the congregation to have a fair basis for the decisions they make, adding “be guided by whatever decision that informed you into your relationship, job, friendship. What truly guided you to make the right decisions, among others, is still relevant.”

He said Solomon’s request for wisdom to govern was an explicit request formed from the thoughtful and insightful decision and so God added more things to him, adding that “it is important to remember and celebrate our saints for what they stood for and how they directed their gifts.”