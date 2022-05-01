Make road safety paramount by enforcing regulations – Imane Ouaadil

Mrs Imane Ouaadil, the Ambassador of Morocco to Ghana, has appealed for strict enforcement and observance of road safety measures during the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast for Muslims.

“It is very important that everyone gets to celebrate the festival in safety and peace, hence the need for road safety compliance. Please be careful on the roads. I know that with the long weekend, people tend to drive fast in to reach their destinations,” she said.

Mrs Ouaadil made the appeal when she hosted the leadership of the Tijaniya Muslim Council in Ghana at her residence in Accra for prayers and breaking the Ramadan fast. Such an event provides a platform to fraternize and Forster unity as Africans, she said.

She said Tijanniya was at the heart of Islam in Morocco and for that reason, the country would keep strengthening the ties that linked Morocco with followers of Tijaniyya sect all over Africa.

The Ambassador also encouraged Muslims to take interest and participate in the governance process of the country to allow for understanding and freedom to practice their religion as they contributed to the welfare of the country.

Sheikh Abul-Faid Ahmed Abdulai Maikano, the Supreme Leader, Tijanniya Muslim Council, expressed gratitude for the reception and thanked the Ambassador for the hospitality and courtesies granted the leadership of the Council over the years.

He also relished the cordiality that existed between the Tijaniyya community and preceding ambassadors who he said, were well acquainted with the activities of the Tijaniyya movement in Ghana.

“Our way of doing things is the reason why ambassadors that preceded her acknowledged the significant role we played in propagating Islam,” he said.

Sheikh Maikano prayed for the late King Mohammed V of Morrocco and asked for good health and long life for the reigning monarch, King Mohammed VI.

He also made an appeal to the Embassy to aid the construction of the Abdullai Maikano educational complex which originally started in 1956.

Also present at the event was Mr Aldesouky Mahmoud Youssef, the Ambassador of Egypt to Ghana and Dr Abubakar Marzuk Azindoo, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam,Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu.