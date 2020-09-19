Got your hands on the latest Huawei device and want to enjoy using it? Download all of your favorite apps and games and get busy!

Thanks to HUAWEI AppGallery, the third-largest app marketplace in the world, you have a wide range of local and global apps at your disposal!

But how do you do it?

Here is a step by step guide on how to get your favorite apps on your latest Huawei device, all thanks to HUAWEI AppGallery and Petal Search!

Search for your app on HUAWEI AppGallery

The most basic step first, simply open HUAWEI AppGallery and search for the app you want. When you find it, download, install, and enjoy! It’s that simple.

Download and install Petal Search from HUAWEI AppGallery

You can also try using Petal Search, a new search tool that complements the HUAWEI AppGallery and acts as a gateway for a million apps. Search for Petal Search and install it from HUAWEI AppGallery and then go ahead and download all the apps you want.



Get the search widget

What makes Petal Search even better is its search widget. Simply pinch your home screen to go to the settings and click on widgets. Scroll to find the Petal Search widget and simply place it on your home screen. Now all you have to do is search for the app you need and you get instant results to download links, news, videos, and more.

Time to download

Now that you have the results for the app you wanted, all you have to do is to pick a link from the list of safe and secure 3rd party download sources, including verified links by HUAWEI AppGallery! Once installed, you can even follow the same steps to update your apps as well.

Try using Quick Apps to save space

Don’t want to waste time and space on downloading and installing apps? Try using Quick Apps, where you can enjoy apps without having to install them. Download the Quick App Center from the HUAWEI AppGallery and you can add a wide range of apps to it for quick and easy access, without actually installing them.

Explore the settings for more features

Petal Search also has a wide range of features hidden around. For example, you can clear your search history, go incognito, toggle safe search, and many more.

Thanks to HUAWEI AppGallery and Petal Search, downloading apps and games is easier and faster than before. With a million apps at its disposal and a wide range of secure download sources ready, you are ensured quick and easy access to all your favorite apps, all from a single search bar on your home screen.