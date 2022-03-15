Make The Safety Of Children Paramount – Parents Advised

Parents, guardians and caregivers have been urged to ensure that children are safe and protected from all forms of abuse.

Mr Stephen Ofosu, Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, who made the call said it was important to create a conducive environment and bring out the best in children.

Speaking at a child safety and protection campaign for pupils of the Sefa Boakye International School in Kumasi, he said all forms of child abuse and exploitation needed to be addressed in a concerted manner.

Mr Ofosu mentioned some of the widespread abuses as neglect, physical, emotional, verbal, sexual abuse and violence against children.

The Ghanaian Against Child Abuse campaign, which is being implement by the Department of Children, aimed at sensitizing the general public on the need to end all forms of abuses children are subjected to.

It is also to assist caregivers, parents and guardians to offer maximum protection and to discipline a child in a positive way as well as offer children the opportunity to learn from their shortcomings.

It is being done in partnership with the Department of Gender and Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), a girl-focused NGO, under the theme: “children are our valuable asset, stop abusing them”.

Mr Ofosu urged the pupils not to hesitate to report any form of abuse, especially, physical abuse whenever need be.

He used the occasion to call on parents to constantly interact and hold hearty discussions with their wards to be able to know issues confronting children for redress.

Mr Richard Sarpong, of the Regional Programmes at the Department of Gender, reiterated the need for society to stop all forms of sexual abuses against the girl child to ensure their holistic development.

He advised the children to be obedient and desist from anything likely to provoke others to abuse them.

Ms. Emelia Musa, Programme Officer, at CAMFED, encouraged the children especially, girls to report any form of abuse, particularly sexual, to authorities, and stand fearlessly in defending their peers who have been abused.

She encouraged parents to be patient and show love towards their wards.