Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister has encouraged candidates writing the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to make the region proud by excelling in the examination.

The Regional Minister gave the inspiration when she visited some of the examination centres to interact and wish the candidates well before the start of the examination.

Some of the centres included; the Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (BOGISS), Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) and Zamse Senior/Technical School (ZAMSTECH), all in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

Madam Abayage noted that although the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus disease with its related restrictions had greatly impacted on the preparation of the candidates, she was optimistic that they would excel.

Unlike the southern sector where most children had the privilege to access the internet and television to attend classes, school children in the rural regions like the Upper East Region did not get that opportunity, she added.

Whilst advising the candidates to eschew examination malpractices, the Regional Minister noted that when they put all that they had learnt into writing the examination, they would still make it.

“For your future depends on what you will do today, whatever you want to be in future starts from today and I believe you will not embarrass yourselves, families and the region,” she advised.

Mr Edward Azure, the Regional Director of Education, who accompanied the Regional Minister on the tour, advised the pupils to abide by all the rules and regulations governing the examination to avoid being punished.

In the Upper East Region, about 22,600 candidates comprising 10,732 boys and 11,868 girls from 611 schools are writing this year’s BECE in about 90 centres.