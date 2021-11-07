Make use of structures to resolve electoral disputes-Police

Political parties have been advised to make use of structures such as Elections Security Taskforce to have their election-related grievances addressed instead of resorting to violence.

Superintendent Alhaji Abdul-Latif Nbonwura, Karaga District Police Commander, who gave the advice, told political parties that there was ample opportunity for them to have their grievances related to elections management addressed through the Elections Security Taskforce, which was composed by relevant stakeholders to protect the sanctity of elections in the country.

Superintendent Alhaji Nbonwura said “When you have concerns, approach the Elections Security Taskforce. There are always structures for all stakeholders in elections to follow to have their grievances addressed. So, make use of the structures to seek accountability if you do not understand something rather than resorting to violence.”

He gave the advice while making a presentation on violent extremism at an Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting organised at Karaga by the Karaga District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The meeting was to reignite dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful coexistence for national cohesion.

It was also to reinforce the role of political parties as key stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in the country and to reignite dialogue on inter and intra political party grievances handling procedures.

Participants included; representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, security agencies, Electoral Commission, faith-based organisations, people living with disabilities, youth associations, and women groups.

The event formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to amongst others counter violent extremism in the country.

Superintendent Alhaji Nbonwura reiterated that “We are the most peaceful country in West Africa because we have robust structures to handle our grievances. So, we must guard them jealously and resort to them to maintain the peace of the country.”

He emphasised that “Let us follow laws and procedures in whatever we want to do to ensure peace in our communities.”

He urged residents to be vigilant to help protect their communities because criminals did not like vigilant societies since they would be apprehended.

Mr Alhassan Mahamadu Kamara, Karaga District Coordinating Director urged participants to embrace multi-party democracy and eschew violence during elections to ensure development of the country.

Mr James Abdulai Ayaala, Deputy Northern Regional Director of NCCE spoke against the practice where able-bodied youth sat under political party sheds and pavilions in towns playing games as they could easily be recruited into extremist groups.

Mr Mahama Osman, Karaga District Director of NCCE urged participants to share the knowledge gained with their community members to ensure that all would be alert to help prevent violent extremism in the area.