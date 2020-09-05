Mr Joseph Kwami Degley, the Ketu South Municipal Director, Ghana Health Service (GHS), has urged the residents in the Municipality to make their children available for polio vaccination.

He said the immunisation exercise is scheduled for 10 to 13 September in the communities in the Municipality.

The second round will run from 8 to 12 October, this year.

He said children up to five years were targeted for the exercise and asked mothers and care-givers to make their children available.

Mr Degley made the call at a stakeholder’s meeting at the Municipal Assembly to solicit the support of everyone in disseminating information on the impending polio vaccination.

He urged the residents to get involved in the exercise to kick the disease out of the country.

“Following the recent risk assessment of the polio situation in Ghana, the Polio Advisory Group has approved an immediate response which includes two immunisation rounds of a campaign in the country including Volta, Ashanti and Eastern Regions targeting 4,734,221 children under five years,” he explained.

The Municipal Director of Health Services said the monovalent oral vaccine which would be given to the children during the exercise would protect them from infectious agents that could cause polio which effects could be temporary or permanent paralysis, lifetime disability and even death.

He said the team of volunteers for the exercise would comply strictly with COVID-19 protocols during their visit to places, including homes, markets and schools and appealed to mothers to also do so in the interest of all.

At the meeting, market queens pledged their support for the immunisation exercise, saying they would convey the message to their colleagues at the market centres and help arrange sheds during the period to ensure the exercise success.

Madam Evelyn Klokpodzi, Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), expressed the readiness of NCCE to sensitise the people on the exercise to receive the needed cooperation from the public.