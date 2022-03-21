Makeshift Basic Schools Created At Krachi East

Mrs Georgina Mensah, Krachi East Municipal Director of Education, has inaugurated two makeshift schools at Okuma-Akura and Adakope, near Dambai , for continuous teaching and learning.

She said the gesture was to provide a holding centre for teaching and learning while permanent infrastructure was provided.

She advised parents to avoid expensive funeral clothes and provide their children with the needed care and materials to enable them to achieve their aspirations.

She told parents and other stakeholders that education was the best legacy and inheritance that could be given to children; and it should be a joint effort of society to give adequate education to children.

Mrs Mensah appealed to both local and International not-for-profit organisations to support the makeshift schools and provide infrastructure, desks books, pencils, erasers, sharpness, and other teaching learning materials in the school.

Mr Emmanuel Ahiador, Circuit Supervisor urged parents and guardians to pay adequate attention and monitor their wards academic progression.

He said there should be much collaboration between teachers and parents for feedback on children’s performance.

Mr Isaac Kaliwa, Assemblyman of area, advised the pupils in the area to shun vices and take the education of their children seriously saying, “it is only education that can guarantee their future prospects and excel to the highest level.”

He said as Assemblyman of the Electoral area, he would inform the Assembly of the infrastructure needs of the area to the Municipal Assembly for assistance.

Some parents who share their thoughts with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), were much excited and thanked both the Assemblyman and the Municipal Education Director for giving Okuma -Akura and Odumasi the temporary structures.

The Director was accompanied by Mr Alhassan Zulkiphil, (Chief Inspector of Schools) and Madam Grace Kekpare (Girl-child Education).