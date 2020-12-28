Makeup Ghana, an umbrella of the beauty industry on Monday presented food packs to head porters (Kayayie) at the Tema Station in Accra.

The gesture is aimed at helping the porters to be part of the Christmas celebrations.

Ms Rebecca Donkor, the Chief Executive Officer speaking to the Ghana News Agency said this year has been a challenging one for all manner of persons, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said God has been compassionate to see most of us through till this day.

She said by expressing their appreciation to God for what He has done, the organization decided to give back to society by presenting the gift to the porters to put some smiles on their faces as Christmas was for sharing and caring.

“We also want to thank God for protecting our businesses and the organization for the past years,” Ms Donkor said while calling on corporate institutions and individuals to support the vulnerable, homeless and the poor in society.