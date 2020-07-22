The safety of Ghanaians should not be compromised during the conduct of electoral activities. The lack of political will to deal with vigilantism and other election-related violence has the potential of undermining Ghana’s democratic gains and economic development if unchecked.

Together with one voice, let us all speak up and get our political class to commit to ensuring a safer and peaceful Ghana, before, during and after the elections. Your opinion counts. Let them hear your concerns. #Manifesto4Devt

Advertisements