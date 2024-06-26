Malaria Elimination Is Achievable – Ghana Health Service

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, emphasized that eradicating malaria is feasible if everyone plays their roles effectively and puts forth their best efforts.

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe made these remarks during his welcome address to journalists at the start of a two-day training session focused on the key strategies in the National Malaria Elimination Strategy Plan (NMESP), launched by the presidency in January 2024.

The training, themed “Role of the Media in Malaria Elimination,” was held on June 25 in Accra and organized by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP).

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe acknowledged the significant progress Ghana has made in reducing malaria’s impact on public health, despite it still being a major threat. He highlighted that the malaria testing rate has significantly improved from 38% in 2012 to 98% in 2023. Additionally, malaria prevalence has decreased from 27.5% in 2011 to 8.6% in 2022, and deaths due to malaria have markedly reduced from 2,799 in 2012 to 146 in 2023.

“This consistent reduction in morbidity and mortality assures us all of the effectiveness of our interventions, as well as the hope of elimination with improved and sustained efforts,” he stated.

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe acknowledged the support from various partners at both global and international levels, particularly the African Media in Malaria Research Network (AMMREN) for their longstanding collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and the NMEP to engage the media and journalists nationwide. He emphasized that such cross-sector collaboration is crucial, especially now, to ensure the effective implementation of malaria elimination strategies.

He explained that the training is not only about strengthening collaboration and building partnerships across different sectors but also about equipping journalists with the knowledge and tools to become strong advocates for malaria elimination.

Addressing the need to build a united front against malaria, Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe highlighted the creation of the National Media Coalition, expressing excitement about its progress since its inception. This initiative provides a platform for journalists to unite and become powerful voices for the elimination agenda at all levels.

He emphasized that delivering accurate and insightful reports can significantly contribute to several key areas:

– Raising public awareness about malaria prevention, treatment options, and the vital role of the NMESP.

– Encouraging behavioral changes by promoting the consistent use of mosquito nets, seeking early diagnosis, and adhering to treatment plans.

– Holding stakeholders accountable for effectively implementing the NMESP.

– Advocating for more resources to support ongoing efforts to eliminate malaria.

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe urged the media to work together, stating that the training workshop should mark the beginning of a strengthened partnership that empowers all involved to achieve the goals of the NMESP and create a future where malaria is no longer a threat.