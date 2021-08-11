Malawi cabinet minister arrested over abuse of office

Malawi’s graft busting body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Minister of Energy Newton Kambala over alleged abuse of office in the supply of fuel contracts at National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

The ACB also arrested two others: Enock Chihana, president for Alliance for Democracy (Aford), which is one of the political parties forming the governing Tonse Alliance, and Presidential Advisor on Strategy Chris Chaima Banda, on similar allegations.

A statement from the ACB said an investigation that the bureau conducted following a complaint on abuse of office in the awarding of the contracts implicated the minister and the other two.

“The investigation established that Hon. Newton Kambala, Minister of Energy, attempted to influence NOCMA to award contracts of 2020/2021 fuel supply for the advantage of Orxy, Finergy and Trifugira Fuel companies,” said the ACB statement.

“Mr. Enock Chihana, President of Alliance for Democracy and Mr. Chris Chaima Banda, Presidential Adviser on Strategy aided and abetted Hon. Newton Kambala when he attempted to influence the award of the contract to supply 40,000 metric tons of fuel to a company known as Finergy,” said the ACB statement.

The three are expected to appear before court when the bureau finishes interviewing them, according to the statement signed by the ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala. Enditem