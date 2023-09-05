Malawi gets fertilizer, maize seed donation from Saudi Arabia

Malawi has received a donation of fertilizer and maize seed, weighing 100 metric tons and 10 metric tons, respectively, from Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The donation was made in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, Monday, and Secretary for Agriculture Dickxie Kampani said in his acceptance remarks that the fertilizer and maize seed will be freely distributed to farmers in irrigation schemes for winter cropping.

Some of the people living in areas that were heavily affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi have resorted to winter cropping, in an effort to compensate for the loss of cropland that was washed away during the disaster.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia is scheduled to meet Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe, Tuesday, for diplomatic talks, according to Malawian authorities.